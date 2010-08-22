As we previously reported on Thursday, Lady Gaga was all ready to take the Twitter crown from Britney Spears over the weekend. But People.com reports that there is a tug-of-war battle to be Twitter Queen.

Lady Gaga briefly pulled ahead on Friday, but later that afternoon Britney's fans bumped her back to the number 1 spot.

The little monsters worked diligently for Lady Gaga and she took the lead by Saturday morning with 6,000 more followers than Brit Brit.

Lady Gaga is also the most popular person on Facebook with 16 million fans.

Stay tuned for the battle between Britney and Lady Gaga, that is sure to keep developing.

