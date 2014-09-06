Who knew Lady Gaga was a little bit country? The "Applause" singer attended a Garth Brooks concert with boyfriend Taylor Kinney in Chicago on Thursday. Though Brooks' tunes are a far cry from Gaga's rock-and-pop oeuvre, she appeared to be enjoying herself nonetheless.

"He's singing 'I Got Friends in Low Places,'" the 28-year-old captioned a picture of her hunky beau via Instagram. "At the Garth Brooks show with my country boy. So much fun were screaming!"

Kinney, 33, also posted the snapshot of the two cuddling up at their seats. "Garth Brooks concert," he wrote.

The Windy City is one of the primary locations where Kinney shoots his NBC hit "Chicago Fire." The actor is currently filming its third season.

Hours before kicking up their cowboy boots, Lady Gaga joked about her role in their relationship while she appeared to be naked under bed sheets with her dog. "Being a housewife is exhausting," she wrote.

