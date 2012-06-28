Lady Gaga Bids Big for Alexander McQueen Lot at Auction

WENN

Lady Gaga reportedly paid the highest price ever for an Alexander McQueen creation at a charity auction Wednesday.

RELATED: Baby Bumps in Bikinis

Socialite and style icon Daphne Guinness put a huge collection of her haute couture wardrobe up for auction at Christie's in London, including several items by the late designer.

Gaga, who was a massive fan of the couturier's work, gave the auction a boost by outbidding rivals to buy a dress, eventually spending a record-breaking $136,400 via her phone bids.

RELATED: Summer Breakups

The singer is now the proud owner of a 2008 ivory silk gown titled "The Girl Who Lived in the Tree," according to Britain's Press Association.

Guinness says, "I'm overwhelmed by how many bidders took part ... and I'm particularly moved by Lady Gaga's support for the foundation. I like her very much, and it's lovely to see the nascent beginnings of something that may help other people."

The auction raised $747,200 for the Isabella Blow Foundation, set up in memory of the fashion guru.

Keep clicking to see some of Gaga's notorious ensembles ...