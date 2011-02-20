Pop star Lady Gaga has sparked more controversy: She claims she stays slim by following the "drunk diet."

The "Poker Face" hitmaker often shows off her toned physique in a series of sexy stage outfits but says she would never cut out alcohol in a bid to lose weight.

Gaga recently told Sirius XM that she owes her trim figure to exercise and her boyfriend Luc Carl's diet plan, which helped him lose 40 pounds while still partying hard.

"I am on the drunk diet," she told listeners on a recent episode of the "Morning Mashup" show. "I live my life as I want to, and creatively. I like to drink whiskey and stuff while I am working. The deal is: I've got to work out every day, and I work out hungover if I am hungover. And it's about the cross-training and keeping yourself inspired. I have to say: I do a ton of yoga."

Carl reportedly is working on a book titled "The Drunk Diet," about his nontraditional weight loss method.