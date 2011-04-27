Lady Gaga declared her pride after Sir Elton John asked her to be godmother to his baby son, Zachary.

The "Rocket Man" hitmaker and his partner David Furnish became first-time parents over Christmas, and the news prompted frenzied speculation over who they would ask to take on the special honor.

Sir Elton recently confirmed they have picked Gaga, saying, "Yes, [Gaga is the godmother]. When you get to the real person underneath, there's a very simple New York girl who loves her parents. I love her to death and a lot of people said, 'Oh that's crazy.' But they don't know her, and we do."

The "Poker Face" singer has now spoken of her joy over the role, telling British TV show "Daybreak," "Zachary is a beautiful, beautiful boy and I feel very honored to be invited into their family."