Lady Gaga narrowly avoided serious injury on Sunday after falling from a piano during her show in Houston.

Lady Gaga was balanced on the keys and the instrument's stool during a rendition of her track "You and I," but lost her footing as the song came to a close.

In a video posted on YouTube, Gaga is seen plummeting to the floor, landing on her back, but she jumps back on her feet to belt out the end of the tune.

The pop star has yet to give fans any indication she was badly injured.

