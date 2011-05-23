Lady Gaga fans crashed retail website Amazon.com after the singer's new album Born This Way went on sale for just $0.99.

Amazon bosses decided to cash in on Gaga's huge following by offering the album download for just $0.99 when it was released on Monday..

The bargain price prompted fans to flock to the site, and many users lost connection as downloads slowed and the service struggled to meet demand.

A message posted on the Amazon website read: "Amazon is experiencing high volume and downloads are delayed. If customers order today, they will get the full Lady Gaga, Born This Way album for $0.99. Thanks for your patience."