Lady Gaga: From Meat Dress to Street Meat
By Mary Kosearas
Lady Gaga long ago reached the point where nothing she did could surprise us anymore. Her latest meat-inspired fashion stunt? Lady Gaga was spotted in New York's Central Park Monday on a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz. Dressed in high fashion, she used a hot dog as a prop. Come to think of it, posing outside of a street-meat cart seems like one of her more tame ventures as of late.
