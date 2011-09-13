Lady Gaga: From Meat Dress to Street Meat

lady gaga annie leibovitz

By Mary Kosearas

Lady Gaga long ago reached the point where nothing she did could surprise us anymore. Her latest meat-inspired fashion stunt? Lady Gaga was spotted in New York's Central Park Monday on a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz. Dressed in high fashion, she used a hot dog as a prop. Come to think of it, posing outside of a street-meat cart seems like one of her more tame ventures as of late.

