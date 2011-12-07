Lady Gaga had to get drunk to sign off on her taxes this year because she was required to pay such a huge sum to the Internal Revenue Service.

The frugal pop superstar admits she hates paying out large amounts of money, and she needed a little alcohol help to face her biggest tax bill yet.

In a taped TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres set to air on Friday, the "Poker Face" singer says, "When I signed my tax returns this year, I had to get completely wasted. They were just holding me up. It’s unbelievable."

The money-conscious star insists her careful habits have prevented her from buying a home: "I’m a gypsy ... I think, 'well, gosh, what a waste of money to buy a place and I’m on the road. Even though it might not seem like a big deal because I’m a pop singer or whatever, it still hurts to write a check. It’s a lot of money."