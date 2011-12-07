Lady Gaga had to get drunk to sign her tax returns
Lady Gaga had to get drunk to sign off on her taxes this year because she was required to pay such a huge sum to the Internal Revenue Service.
The frugal pop superstar admits she hates paying out large amounts of money, and she needed a little alcohol help to face her biggest tax bill yet.
In a taped TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres set to air on Friday, the "Poker Face" singer says, "When I signed my tax returns this year, I had to get completely wasted. They were just holding me up. It’s unbelievable."
The money-conscious star insists her careful habits have prevented her from buying a home: "I’m a gypsy ... I think, 'well, gosh, what a waste of money to buy a place and I’m on the road. Even though it might not seem like a big deal because I’m a pop singer or whatever, it still hurts to write a check. It’s a lot of money."