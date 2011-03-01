Lady Gaga hated sex until she found love
Pop star Lady Gaga waited until she turned 17 before losing her virginity, but she only learned to enjoy sex after falling in love.
The "Bad Romance" hitmaker's first intimate encounters with men were "absolutely terrible," and she admits it took a monogamous relationship with her boyfriend, Luc Carl, to change her mind about sex.
She tells Britain's Grazia magazine, "I didn't lose my virginity until I was 17. But I have to say, even then I wasn't ready and it was an absolutely terrible experience. It wasn't good at all. I have never not had safe sex, I have always asked a guy to be tested and to use protection, that was always my rule. Otherwise you're playing Russian roulette.
"But I never actually enjoyed sex until two years ago with [Carl] ... It was a proper monogamous relationship in which I felt free enough to trust and I had enough self love. Sex is the ultimate expression of vulnerability and, for me, it was important to know that I was in a proper relationship so it was sex as a source of love and nothing else."
