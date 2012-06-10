Lady Gaga was seeing stars on Sunday in New Zealand -- and not in a good way.

Performing in a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, the pop singer, 26, was struck in the head with a pole (a set prop) -- but despite suffering a concussion, the star continued the show.

An amateur online video reveals the scary incident, in which a backup dancer accidentally bonks the "Judas" singer on the head with the pole while removing it from the center stage. Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) is seen staggering backwards after getting hit; she then chases after the dancer with a toy machine gun and briefly exits the stage.

Her makeup artist, Tara Savelo, tweeted Monday: "Gaga has a concussion but she is going to be okay ... cant believe she finished the show."

The Grammy winner is currently on a world tour.

Watch Gaga's surprising onstage accident now.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga Hit in Head With Pole at Concert, Suffers Concussion