In the newest issue of Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga talks about what it's like waking up as Lady Gaga every day, working on her next album, and channeling Michael Jackson's dedication to his fans.

On being fierce all the time:

"When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl. Then I say, 'B----, you're Lady Gaga: You get up and walk the walk today.'"

On modeling her celebrity after Michael Jackson:

"If I were ever, God forbid, to get hurt onstage and my fans were screaming outside of the hospital, waiting for me to come out, I'd come out as Gaga. Michael got burned, and he lifted that glittered glove so damn high so his fans could see him, because he was the art of show business. That's what we do. I don't even drink water onstage in front of anybody, because I want them to focus on the fantasy of the music."

On her next album:

"I think I'm gonna get the album title tattooed on me and put out the photo. I've been working on it for months now, and I feel very strongly that it's finished right now. It came so quickly. Some artists take years; I don't. I write music every day."

On the 'don't ask, don't tell' battle:

"Why are we still talking about 'don't ask, don't tell?' It's like, what f----ing year is it? It makes me crazy! And I have been for three years baking cakes -- and now I'm going to bake a cake that has bitter jelly. The message of the new music is now more bitter than it was before. Because the sweeter the cake, the more the jelly can be."

