Lady Gaga's not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve.

The pop star tells the new Us Weekly that even though she and on-off beau Luc Carl are no longer together, she still gets emotional when she sings "You and I," the song she wrote about their relationship.

"There is not one song on any of my records that wasn't written by me, and I think when you write your own music, you find ways to reinvent [the songs] emotionally through yourself and performance so that they are different every night, and that song, you know, sometimes it's about the guys and sometimes it's about the fans," she explains.

As far as Gaga's newest album, "Born This Way," the pop star wants fans to know she "licked and touched and kissed and made love to every single note and melody and lyric on that album."

She also tells Us she was "really super honored" that Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg asked her to be a part of skits on the "Saturday Night Live" finale. But she wants to be more than "SNL"'s musical act. "I went to theater school for so long, so it's a tremendous part of who I am," she explains. "I can't wait to host 'SNL' someday!"

The singer adds that she felt like she "made it" long before she became a household name and made record-sales milestones. ("Born This Way" sold an astonishing 1.1 million in the U.S. during its first week of release.) "When I was singing in bars in New York -- all the pictures that you see in the Us Weekly fanzine that you guys created -- I am sure you can see all the joy and the bliss on my face, and that was because I was just happy making music and happy that people were coming to see me live," explains the star, 25, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta.

"So the greatest gift, when I didn't know what happened, was that I would have such a close connection with my fans, and that's the greatest accomplishment of my life so far," she adds.

"Truthfully, the greatest accomplishment in my career thus far is that I truly have a genuine, authentic and beautiful relationship with little monsters. That makes it all worth it."

