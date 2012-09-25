Lady Gaga: I've Battled Bulimia and Anorexia Since I Was 15

Us Weekly

Lady Gaga is starting her own "body revolution."

On Sept. 25, the singer, 26, shared a somber photo of herself wearing yellow lingerie via her Little Monsters website. "Bulimia and anorexia since I was 15," Gaga wrote in the caption.

The revelation comes on the heels of the singer's recent radio interview with Elvis Duran, in which she admitted to being on a diet "because I gained, liked, 25 pounds" during her five weeks off between tour dates.

At the time, the Grammy winner insisted she didn't "feel bad about" putting on a few extra pounds. "Not even for a second."

"I have to be on such a strict diet constantly," Gaga explained. "It's hard because it's a quite vigorous show, so I tend to bulk up, get muscular, and I really don't like that. So I'm trying to find a new balance."

Gaga shared some words of wisdom from Marilyn Monroe via Twitter on Sept. 22: "To all the girls who think you're ugly because you're not a size 0, you're the beautiful ones. It's society who's ugly," the singer related. Gaga then added, "Thank you to my fans who love me no matter what and know the meaning of real beauty and compassion. I really love you."

Months earlier, legendary musician Elton John, 65, said he was concerned about his pop star pal's tiny frame. "She is frail, and she doesn't eat when she should," John said of Gaga. "I know how tiny she is and I do worry about her, yes."

