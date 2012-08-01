Victory never tasted so sweet!

At the London Olympics July 31, the the U.S. women's gymnastics team -- Aly Raisman, 18, Jordyn Wieber, 17, Gabby Douglas, 16, Kyla Ross, 15, and McKayla Maroney, 16 -- won the first all-around gold medal since the Magnificent Seven's triumphant performance at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

PHOTOS: Meet Team USA's gymnasts

Beating second-place Russia by an astounding 5.066 points, the athletes -- dubbed the "Fab Five" -- earned the admiration of high-profile stars like Lady Gaga, 26, and Justin Bieber, 18.

"Now that we are Olympic champions, can we please meet Justin Bieber?" Wieber tweeted, to which the singer replied: "You support me, I support you. Congrats. And Ryan Seacrest told me about you, too. Dream big."

Bieber then congratulated the five gymnasts, adding: "Beliebers win gold."

Gaga shared in the quintet's joy via Twitter as well. "Woohoo! Gold for the ladies!" the pop star wrote. "Just want to squeeze them! So much talent and beauty. Did you seem all holding hands? There's no 'I' in team."

Maroney then thanked the New York native for watching. "This team loves you and your music," she wrote. "I also heard you were a gymnast?"

VIDEO: USA thletes to watch at this year's Olympic Games

Other celebrities who congratulated the team via Twitter include TV host Oprah Winfrey, 58, Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough, 27, That's My Boy actress Ciara, 26, vocalist Josh Groban, 31, singer/songwriter Michelle Branch, 29, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 50.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber Congratulate Team USA Gymnasts