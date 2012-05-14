JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Lady Gaga might have to cancel her sold-out show in Indonesia because Islamic hard-liners and conservative lawmakers objected.

National police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said the permit was denied for the June 3 "Born This Way" concert that was to be the biggest show on her Asian tour.

Concert promoter Michael Rusli had already sold 52,000 tickets. He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Indonesia's Muslims are mostly moderate but a hardline fringe has become increasingly vocal.

Some Islamic groups have protested the diva's provocative clothing and said her sexy show will corrupt Indonesian youths.

Her concerts in South Korea were limited to fans 18 or older because conservatives raised objections.