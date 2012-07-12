New BFFs?

Lindsay Lohan, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey had slumber party Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, X17 reports. The ladies, each 26 years old, reportedly spent the evening together "watching old movies and playing board games."

"The three of them had dinner in the garden on Tuesday night at Chateau, and then Lindsay and Gaga ran upstairs to play dress-up and came down in different outfits," a source told X17.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaga tweeted at Lohan on Wednesday, writing, "When you ordered a cucumber and a knife to the bar last night, I thought your were going to perform a vasectomy. Just a skinny b---h."

Lohan tweeted back, "Skinny snack 1, Lady Gaga hahaha." Gaga then tweeted a photo of a tray with a cucumber with a knife in it and sliced lemons sitting on bar. "How much could one do with this arrangement!" she wrote for a caption.

The "Born This Way" singer's tweets and photo, however, have since been deleted.

Back in April, Gaga was criticized for sending a tweet that was considered a pro-anorexic statement by some of her fans. She wrote, "Just killed back to back spin classes. Eating a salad dreaming of a cheeseburger. Pop singers don't eat. I was born this way."

