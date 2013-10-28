Lady Gaga: I'm not 'conventionally beautiful'

By Chris Gardner

The votes have been tallied and Lady Gaga has officially been elected Woman of the Year by Glamour magazine. The ever-transforming pop icon sits down with the women's publication to discuss confidence, beauty and why she really hides behind those elaborate costumes.

RELATED: Click here to read Glamour's cover story on Lady Gaga

On her confidence:

"I'm confident in who I am. I've come to a place in my life where I've accepted things that are me, as opposed to feeling pressure to explain myself to people around me. That's just the way I've always tried to be. It didn't change when I became a star."

Keep clicking for more from Gaga in the new issue of Glamour ...