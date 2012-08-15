Lady Gaga Opens Up About Challenging Year

WENN

Lady Gaga has opened up about her tumultuous year, which involved disagreements with her label, body image issues, betrayal and her struggle to come to terms with criticism of her hit track "Born This Way."

Gaga has written an open letter to fans, revealing she fell out with record company executives over her choices of singles and had fights with directors who didn't share her vision. She also comments on "Born This Way" after she was accused of copying the melody from Madonna's "Express Yourself."

In a post on her Littlemonsters.com website, Gaga writes, "Today is a really happy day for me. The past year was a challenge, and I'm so happy to have my spirit back. I felt in chains at times. Whether is [sic] be the record label disagreeing with me on single choices, or directors who could only create an idea of 'Gaga' or what I've 'done before' and not able to move forward, and there was also of course the incessant dragging of the most important single of my career in dead-beaten-horse-mud."

Gaga also told fans she has been betrayed by friends and colleagues and tortured over her looks.

She added, "There were all the personal moments. Betrayed by lifelong friends, mentors I've had for years suddenly taking advantage of me, and a massive struggles [sic] with my body image. I've grown and left most of these things behind, the monsters of fame are very real. But I wanted to thank you for baring with me a little bit... I am feeling blessed to have removed those from my life driven by money and luxury, it's all about the art of it. I feel free today. Thank you for always being there for me monsters. I love you."

