Lady Gaga donated her own blood to create her first perfume so that fans could 'wear' the oddball pop star on their skin.

RELATED: Which Wally Award did Gaga score at the Grammys?

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker was inspired by sex for the fragrance, and she admits to examining semen and drops of her own blood to develop the smell.

The scent is due to hit stores next year, but Gaga promises her devotees they won't stink when they wear her perfume.

RELATED: Gaga admits she smokes pot while working on music

She tells Australian radio show 2DayFM, "The perfume smells like an expensive hooker! In terms of the process of creating the perfume, I wanted to extract the feeling and the sense of blood and semen from molecular structures. That's where that came from. That is in the perfume but it doesn't smell like it."

RELATED: Gaga: 'Being on Stage Is Like Having Sex'

"You just get the after-feeling of sex from the semen and then the blood is sort of primal. It was taken out of my own blood sample, so it's a sense of having me on your skin."