Lady Gaga received an extra-special birthday present as she celebrated turning 25 on Monday: a pair of "Wizard of Oz"-style ruby slippers.

The pop superstar performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on her big day as part of her Monster Ball tour, and her dancers surprised her during the show by presenting her with a birthday cake, while the crowd sang a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Gaga went on to tell her fans about her favorite present, revealing she was given a pair of the ruby slippers similar to those worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 movie.

She also explained that she has pined for the shoes ever since she was a child when she desperately wanted the lead role in a school production of the story, but lost out to an older girl who bullied her in the classroom, according to Hollyscoop.com.

Gaga told the audience, "Little did they know that I have a real background with these shoes. ... I will never forget it, because I wanted to be Dorothy so bad. I was in eighth grade, and (the other girl) was a senior. I definitely deserved to get it, but I didn't get it. I remember she would speak in the dressing room while she was getting ready. I was one of the people in the chorus, the worst role. She used to pour Coca-Cola on her shoes to keep her from slipping on stage. She would pour Coca-Cola on her shoes and look at me and say ... 'Just in case I slip.' On behalf of myself and all of those bullied around the world, now these f------ ruby slippers are mine. ... Someday someone will hand you a pair of ruby slippers!"

