Just days after Lady Gaga gave a surprise performance with Tony Bennett at an inaugural ball for President Barack Obama, the pop superstar confirmed she's doing a duet album with the music icon.

Gaga, 26, revealed the news in a Twitter post that included a link to a photo of her duet Tuesday night with the 86-year-old Bennett for a performance of "The Lady Is a Tramp." "And here's me and my handsome date, I simply cannot wait for our album together, he's my darling!" she tweeted.

The two artists had previously performed "The Lady Is a Tramp" for Bennett's release of his 2011 album "Duets II." At the time, the music legend said he was in awe to work with Gaga. "She's the biggest. I'll tell you, I never met anyone with more talent than that lady," he gushed to MTV News.

