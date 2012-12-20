PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) -- The father of a boy who was shot at a suburban Baltimore high school on the first day of classes says his son has heard from Lady Gaga.

Daniel Borowy was wounded in what police say was a random shooting by a classmate at Perry Hall High School.

Borowy is a Lady Gaga fan, and his supporters campaigned for her to contact him.

Now, WMAR-TV reports that the boy's father, Milton Bowory, announced on Facebook that Lady Gaga has sent T-shirts, CDs, a photo, a message and two tickets to an upcoming concert. Milton Borowy says the smile on Daniel's face when he received the gifts was "overwhelming." He says it's "pretty cool that she took the time to make a complete stranger happy."