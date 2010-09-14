By Molly McGonigle

Lady Gaga can now add perfume creator to her long list of accomplishments, according to WWD.com. After a controversial night at the MTV Video Music Awards with her meat outfit, Gaga has revealed that she is set to launch her first fragrance.

RELATED: Gaga sparks raw fury

She is reportedly negotiations with Coty Inc. to come up with the fragrance that will be released under her stage name, Lady Gaga.

RELATED: See which VMAs Gaga won

Further details about the scent have not been revealed yet.

Although the perfume won't hit shelves until spring 2012, it is sure to be wild and probably will be worth the wait for all the little monsters who want Gaga's scent.

RELATED: Learn all about Gaga over at MSN