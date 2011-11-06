After dyeing her hair orange and green to match India's flag two weeks ago, Lady Gaga has moved onto yet another daring beauty look.

The envelope-pushing pop star arrived at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland on Sunday night working glitter-flecked silver eyebrows and sparkly blue lipstick.

Along with her unique makeup effect, Gaga, 25, wore a see-through, skin-tight metallic Paco Rabanne dress on the red carpet. For her "Marry The Night" performance she changed into a giant red circle-shaped design, followed by three more futuristic looks, all by Paco Rabanne.

