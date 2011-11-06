Lady Gaga Sports Silver Eyebrows, Blue Glitter Lipstick at MTV Europe Music Awards
After dyeing her hair orange and green to match India's flag two weeks ago, Lady Gaga has moved onto yet another daring beauty look.
The envelope-pushing pop star arrived at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland on Sunday night working glitter-flecked silver eyebrows and sparkly blue lipstick.
Along with her unique makeup effect, Gaga, 25, wore a see-through, skin-tight metallic Paco Rabanne dress on the red carpet. For her "Marry The Night" performance she changed into a giant red circle-shaped design, followed by three more futuristic looks, all by Paco Rabanne.
