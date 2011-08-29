Lady Gaga Stuns in a Plunging Red Pantsuit
Lady in red!
Before she showed up to the 2011 MTV VMAs in L.A. on Sunday done up as her male alter ego Jo Calderone, Lady Gaga stepped out in another menswear-inspired outfit earlier in the weekend.
PHOTOS: What the stars wore at the 2011 MTV VMAs
The "You and I" singer donned a cherry red Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2011 Couture pantsuit at the Atom Factory VMA Dinner in LA on Friday. The dramatic ensemble featured a sexy, plunging neckline that revealed the star's side cleavage.
PHOTOS: The worst-dressed stars at the VMAs
In true superstar form, Lady Gaga, 25, sported Emmanuelle Khanh shades and a neck-full of sparkling diamonds -- plus major platform shoes to boot.
PHOTOS: See Lady Gaga's six outfit changes at the 2010 MTV VMAs
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 16 minutes ago See all the red carpet photos!
- Mar. 28, 2019 Get caught up on the biggest music news of March 2019