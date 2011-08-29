Lady in red!

Before she showed up to the 2011 MTV VMAs in L.A. on Sunday done up as her male alter ego Jo Calderone, Lady Gaga stepped out in another menswear-inspired outfit earlier in the weekend.

The "You and I" singer donned a cherry red Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2011 Couture pantsuit at the Atom Factory VMA Dinner in LA on Friday. The dramatic ensemble featured a sexy, plunging neckline that revealed the star's side cleavage.

In true superstar form, Lady Gaga, 25, sported Emmanuelle Khanh shades and a neck-full of sparkling diamonds -- plus major platform shoes to boot.

