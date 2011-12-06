Entertainment Tonight.

Lady Gaga took her anti-bullying campaign to the White House on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The news source reports that Gaga was not able to meet with President Obama himself as he was in Kansas to deliver a speech on the economy, but the pop star did have a discussion with Obama administration staffers.

"Lady Gaga has described this cause as a personal one -- she has said that as a child, she was often picked on for being different," wrote Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett in a blog post on the White House website. "I am deeply moved by the way she has used her story, and her success, to inspire young people, and shine the spotlight on important issues."

Earlier this year, Gaga announced that she will launch her new charity, the Born this Way Foundation, in 2012. The aim of the foundation is to empower youth and lead them to a brave new society where each individual is accepted and loved as the person they were born to be.

