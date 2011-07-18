Lady Gaga put shock jock Howard Stern in his place during an appearance on his radio show on Monday morning by halting his controversial questions about sex and drugs.

The pop superstar made her debut on Stern's Sirius XM show and her appearance cost the DJ $500 after he bet his producer she wouldn't turn up.

Stern, who is known for his controversial interviews, took the chance to ask Gaga about her past battle with cocaine abuse, and the singer fired back by warning fans not to get involved in drugs, telling the host, "I regret every line I ever did. So to all of the little sweethearts who are listening -- don't ever touch it. It's the devil."

Stern went on to grill Gaga about her sex life, asking her whether she lost her virginity to ex-boyfriend Luc Carl -- which she denied -- but the saucy subject matter riled the "Poker Face" hitmaker and she refused to answer any more of Stern's racy questions.

She told him, "I've got a lot of young fans and I love you and I respect your show and I know you want to talk about sex and cocaine, but honestly you should wait as long as you possibly can to have sex ... I really think that kids have sex way too young."

Gaga went on to reveal her on/off lover Carl is still a big part of her life and will even appear in one of her upcoming music promos, telling Stern, "Luc Carl is my best friend and he is going to be in my video."

The interview later took an emotional turn when one of Stern's show employees, High Pitch Mike Morales, who is openly gay, spoke to Gaga about her activism, thanking her for all she has done for the gay community, and the confession brought the pop superstar to tears.

By the end of the chat, Stern, who has previously been critical of Gaga, was full of praise for the star, calling her "terrific" and "the real thing."