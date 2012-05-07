Lady Gaga teacup sells for $75,000

A teacup and saucer Lady Gaga used just once has sold for more than $75,000 at auction.

The china, which features Gaga's lipstick print, autograph and the message, "We Pray For Japan," attracted more than 1,300 bids when it went under the hammer in Japan on Sunday.

The "Bad Romance" singer sipped from the cup during a news conference in Tokyo last June, just three months after the March earthquake/tsunami disaster struck on the country's northeastern coast.

The lot reached the final price of $75,137, which will be donated to young Japanese artists who want to study in the U.S.

The natural disaster killed more than 19,000 people.