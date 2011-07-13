Lady Gaga is known for her outrageous getups, which typically include an over-the-top headpiece, and now the pop singer, 25, is taking her love of crazy hats to next level.

Famed British hat designer Philip Treacy -- who designed the unforgettable fascinator Princess Beatrice donned at the royal wedding, in addition to amazing styles for his celeb clients like Sarah Jessica Parker and Victoria Beckham -- revealed in an interview that Gaga wants to be his intern.

"She plans to [do an internship with me]. She's already visited me. This is what happened: one Monday morning, four burly bodyguards arrived — Lady Gaga's security team — to check out the security of the building. I looked at them as if to say, 'What?! Who is going to take a pot shot at Lady Gaga?' Anyway, she is young, talented and peculiar — which I like."

Treacy also spoke out about that controversial bow/pretzel-shaped fascinator he created for Princess Beatrice (which sold for $130,000 on eBay).

"I felt hurt for her. She is only 22 and there was a little bit of bullying going on. I didn't give a f*ck about 140,000 bloggers. In the future, we'll look back and think she looked wild . . . Princess Beatrice is Queen Victoria's great, great, great, great granddaughter and looks like Queen Victoria. I thought of her as a beautiful, exotic, Victorian doll. I thought I was making a hat with a bow on it."

