NEW YORK (AP) -- Lady Gaga will release a book of photographs with fashion photographer Terry Richardson.

Grand Central Publishing announced Thursday that it will release the book, "Lady Gaga," on Nov. 22. The publisher said the book will include more than 350 color and black-and-white photographs of Gaga.

Richardson followed the singer for 10 months between Aug. 2010 and Feb. 2011. That time period includes Lady Gaga's Monster Ball tour and the recording of her album "Born This Way."

Lady Gaga will write the book's forward.

On Thursday, the pop star surpassed 12 million followers on Twitter.

