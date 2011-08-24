Forbes has released their yearly list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women and for this year's list, pop star Lady Gaga has ranked higher than Oprah Winfrey. Gaga is also the youngest woman on the list at age 25.

Topping Forbes' yearly list is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed closely behind by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Also ranking high on the list are Beyonce (#18), Angelina Jolie (#29), Diane Sawyer (#47) and Queen Elizabeth (#49).

Collectively, the women on the list control $30 trillion and have an average age of 54 years old. Twenty-nine of the women are CEOs, 8 are heads of state and 74 of the 100 return to the list from last year.

For more from Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list, visit their site here.

