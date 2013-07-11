Is this her idea of daywear? Lady Gaga flashed her toned abs in a black bra top and matching mini-skirt in New York City on Thursday, July 11. The "Born This Way" singer, 27, recently shut down her Twitter account, offering this as an explanation: "This interface has been shutdown temporarily. Please check back for updates."

The singer is hard at work on her upcoming fourth album, ARTPOP. Earlier this year, she was forced to cancel her tour in order to let doctors repair a labral tear in her right hip. She had been previously diagnosed with synovitis (severe joint inflammation).

"She's been very diligent about her recovery," a source tells Us Weekly of the pop star, who's been dating Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney since the fall of 2011. "She knows that a lot of people depend on her."

Though she admitted to gaining 25 lbs. in September 2012, she's slimmed down in recent months. "She's feeling healthier now," the source says, "and hopefully she'll get back to the stage again soon."

In recent months, the "Just Dance" singer has been pulling all-nighters in the recording studio. "Gaga has been writing some of the songs as they go," a source tells Us, "and she's been trying to make the music something fresh and beautiful."

