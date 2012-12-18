Lady Gaga Wears Bizarre Face Cage in New York City
Free Mother Monster!
Lady Gaga found herself behind bars on Dec. 15 when she hit the town in New York City. But the star wasn't locked up in jail -- she was voluntarily encased in a gold cage-like headpiece adorned with chains and bolts.
The bizarre accessory, which looked like a cross between a baseball catcher's mask and Hannibal Lecter's muzzle, topped what would have been an otherwise tame outfit for the "Born This Way" singer: tight black tuxedo pants tucked into lace-up platform boots, and a sheer lace blouse under a leather motorcycle jacket.
Tame, of course, is not in Gaga's vocabulary -- at least, not when it comes to fashion. But she left the face mask backstage when she joined the Rolling Stones onstage in New Jersey later the same night wearing a black, gold, and silver bodysuit with a long blonde wig.
"Thank u for my beautiful suit @RayBrownFashion," she tweeted of her concert outfit. "The stretch velvet combinations summoned the glam gods. I felt like a star."
