Lady Gaga has got a hairy situation on her hands!

In Hong Kong on Saturday, the singer looked as if she combed through the Purple People Eater's hairbrush when she stepped out in a colorful dress made from faux purple hair.

She topped off the artfully done number with white opera-length gloves and a matching wide-brimmed hat. Coming as no surprise, Lady Gaga's on-stage ensembles will be just as show-stopping. Giorgio Armani has been tapped to outfit the star in designs that feature a mix of studs, PVC, Plexiglas, crystals and latex. Her accessories include a wacky piano headpiece and thigh-high vinyl boots.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's wackiest looks

"I'm so happy to be in Hong Kong! We have 4 shows here! Thanks for buying tickets my amazing little monsters, I can't wait to rock this city," the singer tweeted from her account that day.

PHOTOS: Gaga's craziest 'dos

The 26-year-old's four-day jaunt follows her April 27 kick-off show in South Korea. The concert was the center of controversy when the government, who has listed 35 of the "Born This Way" singer's songs under the commission's "Harmful Content for Youth" category including her hits "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance," stepped in and banned minors from attending.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's body evolution

"Thank u to all the adults in Korea who are speaking out for underaged who want to come to the BTW Ball. Maybe the gov. will change their mind," the star tweeted April 2.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga Wears Purple Hair Dress