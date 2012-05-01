Lady Gaga's 2012-2013 Born This Way Ball World Tour officially kicked off last Friday in Seoul, South Korea and the Mother Monster is already making headlines for her over-the-top costumes.

"It's been my life's dream to be dressed in Italian designers," Gaga, 26, (real name: Stefanie Germanotta) said in a statement to Us Weekly. Her tour costumes will include collaborations with Versace, Armani and Moschino.

"Lady Gaga is the present and the future," Donatella Versace said. "She is the most revolutionary and inspirational artist. She is fearless and daring. I can't wait for everyone to be surprised by what we've cooked up together!"

And even Gaga's giant castle stage set is a masterpiece. James "Winky" Fairorth, CEO of Tate Towers said, "The stage set for the Born This Way Ball is the largest scenic structure that's ever been built to tour." It takes fifteen 53 foot long tractor trailers to move the castle and main stage!

Gaga's first show in South Korea got off to rough start when the government stepped in and banned minors from attending listing her music under "Harmful Content for Youth."

But the show did go on for nearly 60,000 fans. Gaga then headed to Hong Kong tweeting Sunday, "I'm so happy to be in Hong Kong! We have 4 shows here! Thanks for buying tickets my amazing little monsters, I can't wait to rock this city."

The tour will continue to Asia, Australia and Europe with more dates expected to be announced soon.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga's Born This Way Ball World Tour: New Details!