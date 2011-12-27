Entertainment Tonight.

In a lawsuit filed December 14, Lady Gaga's former personal assistant, Jennifer O'Neill, is seeking nearly $380,000 from the pop star's touring company.

In the papers, O'Neill claims that she worked 7,168 unpaid overtime hours prior to her termination on March 5, 2011.

According to the documents, there were times when O'Neill didn't have the luxury of breaking for meals "or, at times, even sleep," due to Gaga's demanding schedule. O'Neill claims that her duties ranged from being Mother Monster's "personal alarm clock" to "ensuring the promptness of a towel following a shower."

CNN reports that Gaga's reps called the suit "completely without merit."

