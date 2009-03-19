She may look like she cribbed Christina, Gwen and/or Madonna's style, but Lady GaGa is most obsessed with Britney Spears.

According to Extra, the odd new pop tart on the scene claims,"I used to go to TRL with my girlfriends after school sometimes just to see Britney's fingernail in the window."

GaGa even wrote the song "Quicksand" for her idol and says that her favorite Britney song is the sexy anthem "Slave 4 U."

"I've gotta say 'Slave 4 U' was a moment for everyone. When that b**** came out with that slammin' body and that sweaty video we were all like, 'We can't hate on you.' She ended every pop diva queen's life. It's a good video," says GaGa.

But just in case all this flattery goes to Britney's head, GaGa warningly jokes, "She's on tour and she's focused. I'm a terrible influence. Larry Rudolph [Spears' manager] probably has a 'If you see this girl, don't let her in' sign in the office.'"

We're glad the Lady has Britney's best interests at heart, so we'll support her continuing to go goo-goo ga-ga over the reigning pop princess. It's kind of sweet, actually.