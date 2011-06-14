Who can forget the raw-meat ensemble Lady Gaga wore as she accepted the award for Best Video of the Year at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards?

Finally, fans will have the chance to catch an up-close glimpse of the now infamous dress when it goes on display for the very first time at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

As part of the "Women Who Rock: Vision, Passion, Power" exhibit, the hand-sewn Franc Fernandez and Nichola Formichetti creation will be featured at the Rock Hall on Thursday, June 16, 2011 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The controversial dress received a lot of press at the time, from organizations including PETA, which released this statement:

"Meat is the decomposing flesh of a tormented animal who didn't want to die, and after a few hours under the TV lights, it would smell like the rotting flesh it is and likely be crawling in maggots -- not too attractive, really."

The interactive exhibit will feature more than 70 artists while highlighting women who moved rock and roll music and American culture forward.

