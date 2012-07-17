Lady Gaga must have saved a fortune on the wardrobe budget for her first-ever perfume ad.

In the stunning Steven Klein portrait, the "Paparazzi" singer, 26, poses totally nude -- save for 17 tiny, scantily-clad, strategically-placed men crawling across her toned body. The pop star proudly holds up her fragrance, Fame, which she says smells like the "tears of Belladonna, crushed heart of Tiger Orchidea with a black veil of incense, pulverized apricot and the combinative essences of saffron and honey drops."

PHOTOS: More celebrities with their own fragrances

Prior to unveiling her ad via Twitter July 16, the native New Yorker admitted she was "a bit nervous" to receive fan feedback. "It's been a while since I've shared some work with you. But I'm so proud of Steven and I," she wrote. "We really did not sleep!"

Lady Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) announced her partnership with beauty company Coty Inc. in November 2010.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's wacky wardrobe

Unlike other celebrity fragrances, Fame "is the first-ever black eau de parfum, and we use language like 'black like the soul of fame but invisible once airborne,' which makes the fragrance an allusion to the dark side of fame, the price of fame and the narcissism of fame," Steve Mormoris, senior vice president of global marketing for Coty Beauty, recently told WWD.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's body evolution

"There is a different volatility for different notes, and they're of differing strengths," Mormoris said of the singer's scent. "They work together harmoniously, but then they undergo metamorphosis on the skin, so you're constantly surprised."

Lady Gaga's first fragrance will hit stores in August.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga's Nude Body Scaled by Tiny Men in Sexy New Perfume Ad