Lady Antebellum’s tour bus caught on fire early Thursday morning in Texas. Lead singer Hillary Scott was on the vehicle with others when a back tire blew out, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

The bus was on its way to Dallas for Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards when the incident occurred. In an Instagram post, Scott said she was traveling with her husband Chris Tyrrell, her manager, and the bus driver. “Hey guys, we had a crazy morning on the way to Dallas today. Our bus tire caught on fire and we had to evacuate quickly. EVERYONE IS SAFE AND SOUND. Thank God for our safety and the safety of all those who helped put this fire out and keep us safe. Love you all,” wrote Scott.

A driver on Interstate 30 filmed the scary blaze, showing the charred tour bus on the side of the road with flames and smoke billowing from the rear. It’s not clear where the other members of Lady Antebellum, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, were at the time of the incident. The group is scheduled to perform at the ACM Awards, and they’re also up for the Vocal Group of the Year Award.