Lady Gaga fell outside Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump on Wednesday.

The longtime friends seemed to have quite the night together. Gaga posted an Instagram selfie in which Vanderpump is sticking her tongue out, and captioned it, “Smack that b*tch up.” The “Real Housewives” star shared the same snapshot on her own Instagram, writing, “About last night….#pump #misbehaving.”

Whatever misbehaving there was apparently required Gaga to need assistance as he left the Los Angeles hot spot. In video taken at the scene, Vanderpump appears to be supporting the singer as they walk to her waiting car. But, evidently not seeing the curb in front of her when Vanderpump lets her go, Gaga falls right into the crack between the sidewalk and the car on the street.

A bodyguard helps the pop star up, and she flashes the camera as smile as she, safely, gets into the vehicle. After a goodbye smooch with Vanderpump, Gaga remains silent as photographers repeatedly ask if she’s okay. It’s unclear if she was actually intoxicated.

Gaga is in Los Angeles to film “American Horror Story: Hotel,” and both co-star Kathy Bates and creator Ryan Murphy gushed on Twitter earlier Wednesday about how well she’s doing so far.

