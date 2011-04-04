Another boxing babe!

Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali gave birth to a daughter Monday morning, her manager confirms to UsMagazine.com.

"I had my baby girl this morning!" the "Dancing With the Stars" alum, 33, wrote on her Twitter page. "Sydney arrived on her due date at 3am! Everyone is happy and healthy."

This is the second child for the former boxer and hubby Curtis Conway. The couple also have a two-year-old son, Curtis "C.J." Muhammad Jr.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ali blogged about the experience on Us, where she revealed that she began buying clothes for her babe as soon as she found out she was having a daughter.

"I've started buying little outfits for her when I spy them in the sale section," wrote Ali late last year. "However, exerting self-control at the sale rack is like trying to exert self-control around all of the cookies, cakes, gift baskets and sweets that seem to be everywhere right now!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Snooki wrestles and more celebrity news

Learn all about 'Dancing With the Stars' on MSN

Celebrities who love wearing red lips

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Pregnant bikini bodies

PHOTOS: Famous star families

PHOTOS: See who else is expecting