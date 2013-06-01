Lake Bell has said "I do"! The "How to Make It in America" actress tied the knot with her tattoo artist beau, Scott Campbell, in New Orleans on Saturday, June 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 34-year-old actress and Campbell were feted by a slew of celebrity guests, including Eva Longoria, Kate Bosworth, Alicia Silverstone, Josh Hartnett, Cameron Diaz, Justin Theroux and fiancee Jennifer Aniston.

The ceremony took place at the Marigny Opera House, which features 40 foot high arched ceilings, stained glass windows, and mottled plaster walls. Guests cheered on the couple after they exchanged their vows, and a source tells Us that the newlyweds rode off on a motorcycle, wearing helmets.

"Lake wore a white tiered dress, sleeveless with a high beaded neck and V-cut back," the source tells Us. "She was wearing a veil and carrying a crimson red rose bouquet."

The star-studded crew has been enjoying the NOLA scene, with a few of the guests being spotted going on a Swamp Tour in Bayou Lafitte on Friday, May 31.

The pair got engaged in March 2012.

