TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hong Kong pop diva Sandy Lam has won the best female singer award at Taiwan's Golden Melody festival, the Chinese-language equivalent of the Grammys.

Lam, 47, also won the best album award for Gaia, songs that praise life, nature and faith, at the Taipei festival Saturday night. Gaia is the Greek word for Mother of Earth.

Taiwan's Jam Hsiao won the best male singer award. The 26-year-old made his debut by winning a 2007 Taipei talent show.

Lam and Hsiao beat Taiwanese pop sensation Jolin Tsai and Jay Chou to win the best singers' awards. But 32-year-old Tsai took home the best song of the year for her love sonnet "The Great Artist."