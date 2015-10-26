Lamar Odom is "definitely" in need of a kidney transplant, according to multiple reports.

Us Weekly is claiming that he still has serious medical issues to overcome and the former NBA star is suffering from major kidney failure. He's currently on dialysis. His days are full of good and bad moments, sources said.

"He can say a few words," a source tells Us Weekly. "He's doing a tiny bit better, but he has a very long road back to full recovery -- if that."

Another source said the Lamar's brain functions are of the utmost concern, considering the multiple strokes he had while in the hospital.

"That's the most serious thing he's dealing with," a second source said. The full extent of the damage done to Lamar won't be known for quite some time.

The first source said. "There are still a lot of tests that need to be done." The second source concurred, saying, "He'll get more of his motor skills back gradually, but cognitively, he's not where he used to be."

People magazine is reporting that he severely damaged his lungs, as well.

"It's two steps forward, then a step back, but it does feel like some progress is being made, little by little. There's still a black cloud, like, 'Okay, what's next?' " a source tells the mag. "The pneumonia was a huge setback, and now there's worry about permanent scarring of the lungs. His kidneys are still not functioning correctly, but he's nowhere near strong enough to even think of a transplant, so he's on dialysis."

Earlier in the day it was reported that Lamar had cocaine in his system when he was found unconscious at that Nevada Brothel earlier this month. The Nye County sheriff said it "distinctly possible" that Lamar would be prosecuted for drug use if, as expected, drugs were found in his system.