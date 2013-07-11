Khloe Kardashian defends husband Lamar Odom after he lashes out at paparazzi
Don't mess with Lamar Odom. Khloe Kardashian's husband lashed out at paparazzi in L.A. on Wednesday, smashing one photographer's car and camera equipment with a metal bar during an angry confrontation. Some reports claim that the NBA player, 33, was angered after being taunted about a false tabloid story that he had cheated on his wife, Khloe, 29.
His wife clarified the outburst on Twitter. "Wow can't believe a paparazzi snuck into our gated area and violated our private property!!!! This is the same pap that did a hit and run but my brother and I caught him and he has the nerve to taunt us!!! Be ashamed of your self. F--- the papz!!!!! You f---ing losers!!!!! But shout out to my hubby for posing with the fans! I love my Lam!This becomes stalking at some point!!!!! Its wild!!!! "
When a fan praised the reality starlet's "rant mode," she quipped "Heheheh I just love my hubby."
In happier news, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that Odom is expected to sign a new contract with the L.A. Lakers after being traded from the team in late 2011.
"Lamar is thrilled and always loved being a Laker," the source says. "He was really sad when they traded him."
Watch Odom's paparazzi skirmish now.
