Don't mess with Lamar Odom. Khloe Kardashian's husband lashed out at paparazzi in L.A. on Wednesday, smashing one photographer's car and camera equipment with a metal bar during an angry confrontation. Some reports claim that the NBA player, 33, was angered after being taunted about a false tabloid story that he had cheated on his wife, Khloe, 29.

His wife clarified the outburst on Twitter. "Wow can't believe a paparazzi snuck into our gated area and violated our private property!!!! This is the same pap that did a hit and run but my brother and I caught him and he has the nerve to taunt us!!! Be ashamed of your self. F--- the papz!!!!! You f---ing losers!!!!! But shout out to my hubby for posing with the fans! I love my Lam!This becomes stalking at some point!!!!! Its wild!!!! "

When a fan praised the reality starlet's "rant mode," she quipped "Heheheh I just love my hubby."

In happier news, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that Odom is expected to sign a new contract with the L.A. Lakers after being traded from the team in late 2011.

"Lamar is thrilled and always loved being a Laker," the source says. "He was really sad when they traded him."

