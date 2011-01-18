Lakers star Lamar Odom was forever changed when he married Khloe Kardashian in September 2009. But in addition to the weirdness of being absorbed into the Kardashian clan, becoming Mr. Khloe reversed Odom's entire understand of marriage and women. In the upcoming issue of Playboy magazine, Odom candidly discussed Khloe, their whirlwind romance, and exactly what it's like to be a male member of the Kardashian family. Have a look at the highlights, and read the full text here.

On how marrying Khloe has changed him:

"Most people don't want to get married. Being married, that's a responsibility. I always used to tell that to women. I don't want a girlfriend because that means I've got a responsibility. I have a responsibility to call you. I have a responsibility not to be with another woman. I have a responsibility to be there on time when you need me. With her I was like, 'If I do what I normally do, I'm going to lose her. And if I lose her, I think it's going to hurt a lot.' Right then and there I knew. We were together every day."

On whether it was true that he withheld sex until they were married:

"I tried to. I didn't know why I wanted to wait. We came together and knew what we wanted from each other really early, and everything we did felt good, from a hug to a kiss. Then there was a time when I just tried to be a gentleman about the whole situation. I was accepted by her family. She stayed at my place and vice versa. I thought, 'We're going to step back for a second. Keep it classy.'"

On what would happen if a sex tape of Odom and Khloe leaked:

"When people see us in person, they see Khloe's not small. I'm not small. People see us and are probably like, 'Damn, I wonder how that looks.' We wouldn't have anything to be ashamed about, but no, that's not going down."

On accusations that their marriage is a publicity stunt:

"That's just how gossip works, you know? You can't stop it. Because at the time, with us being so successful -- me in basketball and her show doing so well -- it was too big. It was too huge. It caught people off guard. It looked as though we had too much to gain. That let me know, damn, it's a big deal."

On adjusting to the dynamics of the Kardashian family:

"People have the wrong idea. They're a really strong family and fun to be around… I'm perfect for that. I come from a big family. I've always been on a team. I understand. The circus is what makes it tick and keeps it going."

On Khloe's stepfather Bruce Jenner's feelings towards him:

"Bruce likes me because I'm normal. First, because he's in a house full of women. He could tell my energy is just about trying to do the best for his stepdaughter and do what I need to do. Respect goes a long way when you carry yourself a certain way and show manners when you first meet someone. If you do that, then it's hard for somebody not to like you."

On whether he wants to tell Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Scott Disick to shut up:

"Nah, that relationship is between them. As a man, you know how that goes. That relationship is between her and Scott. As long as he's not disrespectful to Khloe, I can't overstep my boundaries."