Southern hospitality!

Khloe Kardashian admitted to E! News that hubby Lamar Odom's move to the Dallas Mavericks was "an unexpected change," but the Texas team is eager to welcome the former L.A. Laker to the Lone Star state!

"Your locker is ready, Mr. Lamar Odom," the Dallas Mavericks tweeted Monday, including a shot of an empty locker ready for the 32-year-old's gear.

"Need some candy in there," Khloe, 27, responded.

Odom's new team asked Khloe, "Does Lamar have a preference?"

Soon, Khloe will be able to spruce up Odom's locker herself. "As soon as I pack our house up, I'll be there," she tweeted Monday. "I ride or die for my Lam! It's where I go... It's who I am with."

"I've heard nothing but great things about Dallas and the Mavs," Khloe told E! News. "Can't wait to join my hubby there and get to know the city and all the wonderful people there."

The Mavericks' head coach, Rick Carlisle, is certainly looking forward to Odom joining his team -- and seeing Khloe in the stands! "I will say this: Khloe's my favorite Kardashian. She's the coolest," Carlisle told the Dallas Morning News.

So will the NBA coach ever appear on a Kardashian-themed reality show? "I've never been one to rule anything out," he said. "I would guess it would be a long shot to be asked."

