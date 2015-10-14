Is nothing off limits to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" camera crews?

RadarOnline reports that shortly after Lamar Odom was found unconscious in the midst of a three-day bender at a Nevada brothel on Oct. 13, ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner hopped on a private jet to rush to the Las Vegas hospital where he is being treated -- and that the "KUWTK" cameras have been shooting the entire tragic ordeal.

"It's [a] s--- show," a source tells Radar. "The Kardashians are trying to run everything. They walked into the hospital with cameras rolling. It was shocking, but hardly a surprise."

"The doctors have been working non-stop to make sure Lamar pulls through and the Kardashians are making everything a circus," adds the source. "It is ridiculous. They're bossing people around. They are trying to take over the situation, so typical."

The witness also describes Khloe as "extremely upset," and says of the reality-TV trio, "They are all crying."

Undoubtedly with good reason.

TMZ reports that Lamar is in critical condition, that he is breathing with assistance and -- worse still -- that his heart is failing. "Our source says he is having serious problems with his kidneys and lungs as well," they report.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop has slammed the Radar report that the Kardashians have been filming Lamar's battle, citing a rep for Kim Kardashian West, who reportedly told them that "the allegation is 100 percent false."

TMZ adds that the Kardashians have actually banned any photography within eyeshot of Lamar and that even if they did want to record the ordeal, their reality show is currently on a hiatus -- meaning there's no staff available to shoot anyways.